Fox's Jay Glazer said on their pregame show that Freeman will get about 30 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps in Week 3.
Our expectations for this week were pretty modest, and this confirms that. It looks as if there will be a three-headed monster at running back this week, with Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis also receiving significant workloads.
