Freeman (ankle) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' digital media team reports.
Freeman was unable to practice all week, but the team was still holding out hope he would be able to suit up Sunday. However, they have ultimately opted to err on the side of caution. As a result of the veteran back's absence, look for Wayne Gallman to get the start in the backfield, while Dion Lewis should also see some work.
