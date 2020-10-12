Freeman carried the ball 17 times for 60 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cowboys.

It was the former Falcon's best performance yet with his new team, and Freeman's four-yard TD run in the fourth quarter gave the Giants their last lead of the game at 34-31. Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis combined for only five carries (all by Gallman) and four catches (two each), so it's clear Freeman has already locked down the lead role in the offense. He'll look to deliver solid numbers again in Week 6 against Washington.