Coach Joe Judge said Freeman's role should increase, though the Giants still want to use a three-man rotation at running back, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman led the team with five carries in Sunday's 36-9 loss to the 49ers, but he didn't draw any targets and played fewer snaps (29 percent) than both Dion Lewis (38 percent) and Wayne Gallman (35 percent). While it sounds like the split will shift more toward Freeman as he improves his knowledge of the playbook, he still appears to be part of a committee in a struggling offense, hardly the ideal situation for fantasy production. His Week 4 opponent has allowed 4.8 YPC this year, but Freeman may not have much change to take advantage, as the Giants are massive underdogs in a road game against the 2-1 Rams.