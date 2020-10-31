Freeman (ankle) "has a chance to play" according to coach Joe Judge, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

We'll know more following the release of the team's final practice report later in the day, but for now this seems optimistic given the veteran running back has yet to practice all week. If Freeman can't suit up for the Monday night contest against the Buccaneers, expect Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis to shoulder the offensive burden.