Freeman is listed as active Sunday against the 49ers, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants are facing life without Saquon Barkley due to his Week 2 ACL tear, but it's unclear exactly how the backfield will be pieced together in his absence. The team brought in Freeman to bolster the group after putting up at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in four of his six seasons with the Falcons. That said, he's been a member of the Giants for less than a week, meaning incumbents Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman seem like better bets to see high-leverage situations. On a positive note, though, Freeman should get a chance to mix into the offense at some point Sunday.
