Freeman (ankle) worked out on the side with a trainer during Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman looks like he'll be reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in the near future, given that he's returned to the team's facility. That said, he's still on injured reserve, and the Giants would have to designated him for a return before he can even resume practicing with the team. Wayne Gallman has provided New York's running game with a much-needed spark in recent weeks, so Freeman (3.2 yards per carry in five games) is far from a lock to reclaim the No. 1 gig even if he rejoins the roster at some point in the final three weeks of the regular season.