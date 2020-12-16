Freeman (ankle/undisclosed) worked at the side of Wednesday's practice with a trainer, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman stands to be officially removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list in the near future, given that he's returned to the Giants' team facilities. How much progress he's made in recovery from his ankle issue remains undetermined, however. Wayne Gallman has provided New York's running game with a much-needed spark, so it's by no means guaranteed that Freeman (3.2 YPC in five games) will reclaim the No. 1 gig when healthy.