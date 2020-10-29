Freeman (ankle) was spotted working off to the side Thursday, suggesting that he'll be a non-participant in the Giants' first official Week 8 practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Even with the benefit of a lengthier turnaround between games with the Giants hosting the Buccaneers on Monday this week following a Thursday night game against the Eagles in Week 7, Freeman doesn't appear to have made much progress in his recovery from the ankle injury he sustained in the loss to Philadelphia. The fact that he was at least working out to the side Thursday suggests his injury isn't significant, but Freeman will have to get some reps with the main group Friday or Saturday to have a realistic shot of playing Monday night. Wayne Gallman is the next man up in the backfield for the Giants after rushing 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown while catching five balls for 20 yards in relief of an injured Freeman in Week 7.