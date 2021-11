Booker rushed three times for 15 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Monday's 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Booker operated as the team's No. 2 running back with Saquon Barkley returning to action. The veteran handled 21 offensive snaps, while Barkley played on 36 snaps in the contest. Booker has value as a handcuff to Barkley going forward, but should not be counted on for any consistent fantasy production. The Giants host the Eagles in Week 12.