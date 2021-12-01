Booker carried three times for 10 yards and caught his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Eagles.

Booker played on just 10 offensive snaps as the backup to Saquon Barkley, who was on the field for 52 of the Giants' 60 offensive snaps in the contest. Neither Booker or Barkley could get much going on the ground against the Eagles in a game where both team's struggled to move the ball. The 29-year-old has little value with Barkley back in the lineup, but he remains a valuable handcuff in the event that Barkley were to be sidelined with an injury again. The Giants visit the Dolphins in Week 13.