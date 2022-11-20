Lawrence (back) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Lawrence was sidelined to start Week 11 prep and logged back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday due to a back injury, but he'll still suit up Sunday. Across nine appearances, the 25-year-old has totaled 33 tackles, five sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble while playing a prominent role along the Giants' defensive line.

