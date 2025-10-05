Lawrence (illness) is active for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite not practicing in any capacity during Week 5 prep due to an illness, Lawrence will be available to the Giants defense Sunday. Whether or not he'll be able to handle his typical workload of roughly two-thirds of the defensive snaps remains to be seen, but he's managed just nine tackles and the first interception of his seven-year career through four contests this season.