Lawrence (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Lawrence started the week as a limited practice participant due to the shoulder issue, but he was able to avoid the questionable tag. The 21-year-old played 28 defensive snaps and had one assisted tackle during his NFL debut last week.

