Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Cleared to play vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Lawrence popped up on Friday's injury report due to a hamstring issue, but he has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. The 2019 first-rounder has accumulated 24 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass defenses (one interception) through 13 regular-season games.
