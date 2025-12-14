Lawrence (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence popped up on Friday's injury report due to a hamstring issue, but he has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. The 2019 first-rounder has accumulated 24 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass defenses (one interception) through 13 regular-season games.