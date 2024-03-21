Lawrence agreed Thursday to restructure his contract with the Giants, creating $7.5 million in cap space for the team, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

New York converted $10 million of Lawrence's base salary into a signing bonus, and pushed $7.5 million of that total into future years to create extra cap space. Last season Lawrence earned second-team All-Pro honors after notching 53 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He's entering the second season of a four-year, $87.5 million contract extension inked last May.