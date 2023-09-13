Lawrence recorded four tackles (one solo) in the Giants' 40-0 loss to the Cowboys.
Lawrence was unable to make a huge impact in Week 1, but the nose tackle is coming off of an impressive campaign in 2022 where he compiled 68 tackles, including a career-high 7.5 sacks. He'll look to be more involved in Week 2 versus the Cardinals.
