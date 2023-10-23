Lawrence racked up six tackles (two solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's 14-7 win against Washington.

The Giants put Commanders QB Sam Howell under heavy pressure early, and Lawrence led the way with 1.5 first-half sacks. The veteran nose tackle added another half-sack in the third period, finishing with two sacks after entering the contest with none through his first six games of the campaign. Lawrence recorded a career-best 7.5 sacks last season, and he'll look to build on Sunday's strong performance to get closer to that mark in Week 8 against the Jets.