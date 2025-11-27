Giants' Dexter Lawrence: DNP again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (elbow) did not participate in Thursday's estimated practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence has now missed consecutive practices nursing an elbow injury and will need to practice Friday for a chance to suit up for Monday night's game against the Patriots. The starting nose tackle is an integral part of the Giants' defense, and D.J. Davidson will have to step up big time if Lawrence can't go.