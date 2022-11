Lawrence posted five tackles (one solo) and one sack Sunday in a 24-16 win over the Texans in Week 10.

Lawrence gave Houston's offensive line a major headache Sunday, as he racked up five quarterback hits and was constantly in the backfield. His five tackles tied a season high, and he's racked up at least one sack in four of his past six games. Lawrence leads New York with five sacks this season, and he's already established a career-high mark in that category.