Lawrence (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Lawrence told reporters that he hurt his hamstring during Isaiah Simmons' pick-six during the Giants' Week 11 win over the Commanders, and it's been getting better day-by-day, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The All-Pro defensive tackle was unable to practice all week, making it unlikely that he's able to suit up for Week 12. Jordon Riley is the next man up at nose tackle for the Giants' if Lawrence can't go Sunday.