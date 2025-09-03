Lawrence (elbow) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence missed the final five games of the 2024 regular season due to a dislocated elbow. He didn't play in any of the Giants' preseason games, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates he'll be available for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Commanders. Despite playing in just 12 regular-season games in 2024, Lawrence still finished with a career-high 9.0 sacks along with 44 total tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.