Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Fades injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (elbow) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence missed the final five games of the 2024 regular season due to a dislocated elbow. He didn't play in any of the Giants' preseason games, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates he'll be available for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Commanders. Despite playing in just 12 regular-season games in 2024, Lawrence still finished with a career-high 9.0 sacks along with 44 total tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
