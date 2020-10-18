Lawrence (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence hasn't missed a game since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he'll stay in the lineup Sunday. The Clemson product has just one sack through five games, but he's notched at least four tackles in each contest while maintaining a consistent snap count.
