The Giants selected Lawrence in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

Lawrence is an objectively talented athlete with a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at a mammoth 6-foot-5, 342 pounds, and he was highly productive in his true freshman season at Clemson, totaling 62 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and nine tackles for loss. Unfortunately, from that point he totaled just 71 tackles, four sacks, and 10.5 tackles for loss in the subsequent 25 games. While he's more than just a blob who takes up space, it's concerning that his production fell off like that, and the career of Dontari Poe gives us a useful case study in how a player of his genre might apply to the NFL. Poe had some useful seasons but ultimately failed to turn into a notable NFL presence, and Poe was even more athletic. Danny Shelton is another concerning recent case study for the sort of space-eating tackle Lawrence projects as. You in any case have to wonder why the Giants would move Damon Harrison if they'd consequently feel the need to make a selection like this one. Lawrence is unlikely to pop up as an IDP unless his nature changes.