Lawrence (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lawrence dislocated his elbow in Thursday's game against the Cowboys and was expected to miss the remainder of the season. His move to injured reserve all but assures it, as the Giants will only have their Week 18 game remaining once he's eligible to return to the active roster.
