The Giants added $3 million in incentives to Lawrence's (elbow) current contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence is set to make $17 million this season in addition to the added incentives, and the 2019 first-rounder is under contract with the Giants through 2027. Despite missing the final five games of the 2024 regular season due to a dislocated left elbow, Lawrence still managed to log a career-high 9.0 sacks through 12 games.