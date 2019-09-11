Lawrence (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence appears to have injured his shoulder during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Cowboys, during which he recorded one assisted tackle. The rookie first-round pick will work to get fully healthy ahead of New York's tilt against the Bills in Week 2.

