Lawrence (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 2019 first-round pick still seems to be working back from the hamstring injury that he suffered late in the Giants' Week 11 win over the Commanders. Luckily for Lawrence, New York doesn't play until Monday night, so the 26-year-old nose tackle still has two more practice sessions before Week 14's contest. Unless Lawrence is able to log a full practice Friday or Saturday, he'll likely carry an injury designation into Monday night's affair.