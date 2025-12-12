Lawrence (hamstring) was added to Friday's injury report and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Lawrence appears to have picked up a hamstring injury during Friday's practice, making his status for Sunday's divisional matchup legitimately uncertain. With D.J. Davidson (illness) also listed as questionable, it's possible the Giants will be significantly depleted along the interior defensive line versus the Commanders.