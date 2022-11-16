Lawrence (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lawrence played 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps against the Texans in Week 10, totaling five tackles, one sack and one pass defense, but he presumably picked up a back injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but the 2019 first-round pick will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
