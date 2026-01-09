Lawrence playing in all 17 games during the regular season, recording 31 tackles (including 0.5 sacks) and four defensed passes (including an interception).

Lawrence looked like he could be emerging as an elite sack artist after recording 9.0 sacks through seven games last season, but since then he's managed just a half-sack across 22 contests. The big man was still good against the run and tangentially helped New York's pass rush, but his numbers as a fantasy IDP were far from alluring. Lawrence has two years remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2024.