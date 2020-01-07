Play

Lawrence recorded 38 tackles (24 solo), 2.5 sacks, one defended pass and one forced fumble across 16 games in 2019.

Lawrence impressed as a run stopper in his rookie campaign, though he hasn't yet manifested the ability to consistently bring pressure as a pass rusher. The 2019 first-round pick stands to again play an integral role in New York's defense in 2020.

