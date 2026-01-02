Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Misses practice with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (illness) did not participate at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence was added to the injury report with an illness Thursday, missing the team's second practice of the week. The defensive tackle will have one more chance to return to practice and potentially avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.
