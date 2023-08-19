Lawrence recorded two tackles (both solo) in a win over the Panthers in an exhibition contest Friday.

Lawrence didn't play in the Giants' preseason opener last week but got some reps in Friday's victory. The star defensive tackle is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign during which he recorded career-high marks in tackles (68) and sacks (7.5) while being named both an All-Pro and a Pro-Bowler. Lawrence should be a force on the Giants' defensive front again this year and is a fine option in fantasy leagues that include IDPs.