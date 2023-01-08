Lawrence (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Lawrence will get to rest Sunday, as the team is already locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs. He'll return in the wild-card round, while Justin Ellis and Ryder Anderson will be candidates for extra opportunities against Philadelphia in Week 18..
