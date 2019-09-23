Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Notches sack in win
Lawrence notched two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 32-21 win over the Buccaneers.
In addition to his sack in Sunday's win, Lawrence also recorded a tackle for a loss and two quarterback hits. A low usage rate still limits his value in IDP formats, but if Lawrence continues clogging up the backfield like he did Sunday, more snaps could be in the 21-year-old's future.
