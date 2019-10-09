Lawrence generated five tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

The rookie first-round pick now has two sacks through his first five NFL games, and he forced a fumble on Dalvin Cook, who ended up recovering the loose ball. Lawrence is a flaky IDP asset after finishing three games with two or fewer tackles.

