Lawrence finished Sunday's 20-20 tie with Washington with nine tackles (four solo), including one sack.
Lawrence tied for second on the Giants with nine stops in the contest and got to Taylor Heinicke on a third-and-13 early in the fourth quarter. The sack pushed the Commanders back six yards, and Joey Slye's subsequent field-goal attempt from 52 yards out missed wide right. Lawrence has already set a career high with six sacks on the season.
More News
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Seven tackles in Week 11•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Active versus Detroit•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Week 11 status uncertain•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Dominates Houston in victory•