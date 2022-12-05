Lawrence finished Sunday's 20-20 tie with Washington with nine tackles (four solo), including one sack.

Lawrence tied for second on the Giants with nine stops in the contest and got to Taylor Heinicke on a third-and-13 early in the fourth quarter. The sack pushed the Commanders back six yards, and Joey Slye's subsequent field-goal attempt from 52 yards out missed wide right. Lawrence has already set a career high with six sacks on the season.

