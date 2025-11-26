Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Nursing elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (elbow) will not practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
According to Leonard, Lawrence is managing an injury to the same elbow he hurt last year, which limited him throughout the past offseason. The 28-year-old likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at suiting up for Monday's matchup against the Patriots. If he's unable to play, expect D.J. Davidson to have an expanded role on the Giants' defensive line.
More News
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Available in Week 5•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Questionable to face New Orleans•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Under the weather•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Tallies three tackles•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Fades injury report•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Incentives added to contract•