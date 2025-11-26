Lawrence (elbow) will not practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

According to Leonard, Lawrence is managing an injury to the same elbow he hurt last year, which limited him throughout the past offseason. The 28-year-old likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at suiting up for Monday's matchup against the Patriots. If he's unable to play, expect D.J. Davidson to have an expanded role on the Giants' defensive line.