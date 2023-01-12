Lawrence totaled 68 tackles (35 solo), including 7.5 sacks, along with two forced fumbles and three pass defenses across 16 games during the regular season.

Lawrence's 825 defensive snaps on the campaign were a career high, as was his team-leading sack total. The fourth-year pro played in every game for New York from Week 1 to Week 17 before resting for the season finale ahead of what will be his first career playoff game. Lawrence made the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team for the first time this season and is on the books for $12.4 million in 2023, though New York will likely explore a contract extension for arguably its best defensive player.