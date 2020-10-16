Lawrence (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Art Stapleton of USA Today reports.
Stapleton adds that there's little cause for alarm concerning Lawrence or teammate Darius Slayton (foot), so both are expected to be out there come Sunday despite their questionable designations. The 2019 first-rounder hasn't picked up a sack since Week 1, but he has at least four tackles in every game this season and 23 in five games overall.
