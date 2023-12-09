Lawrence (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Lawrence sustained a hamstring injury in Week 11 against the Commanders and wasn't able to play the following week. The Giants are coming off their bye week and Lawrence was able to log limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, giving him a fair shot of returning for Monday's game. The 2019 first-round pick has 41 tackles (25 solo), including four sacks, in 11 games this season.