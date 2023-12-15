Lawrence (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence was able to play through his hamstring injury Monday versus the Packers, so he should be considered to be on the 'probable' end of the questionable designation. If he can't go though, Rakeem Nunez-Roches will be in line to see an expanded role.
More News
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Considered limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Suiting up versus Green Bay•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Questionable for MNF•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited work Thursday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Still not practicing•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Won't play Sunday•