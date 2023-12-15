Watch Now:

Lawrence (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence was able to play through his hamstring injury Monday versus the Packers, so he should be considered to be on the 'probable' end of the questionable designation. If he can't go though, Rakeem Nunez-Roches will be in line to see an expanded role.

