Lawrence (illness) did not participate in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Lawrence has been under the weather all week, which prevented him participating in practice. The 2019 first-rounder will have the weekend to recover from his illness, but his official status for Sunday's game may not be announced until approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00pm ET kickoff. D.J. Davidson -- who has been cleared to play after nursing a foot injury this past week -- would be in line for a bigger role on the Giants' defensive interior if Lawrence is not cleared to play.