Lawrence (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The All-Pro defensive tackle had been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, but it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. Lawrence has recorded 50 total tackles and 4.5 sacks through 14 games this season, and he'll look to cause problems for a red-hot Rams offense in Week 17.