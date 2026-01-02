Lawrence (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Despite missing practice Thursday and Friday due to an illness, Lawrence is ready to suit up for Sunday's season finale. The All-Pro defensive lineman has had an underwhelming 2025 campaign, tallying 30 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed, with one interception, over 16 appearances. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as the Giants' top interior defensive lineman in Week 18.