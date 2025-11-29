Lawrence (elbow) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite logging consecutive DNPs to begin the Giants' week of practice, Lawrence will suit up for the Week 13 contest. The All-Pro defensive lineman has played in all 12 of New York's games this season, recording 24 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and three passes defensed. Now fully healthy, he's expected to wreak havoc on the Patriots' offensive line Monday night.