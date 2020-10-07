Lawrence had six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Rams.
Lawrence played 42 of 57 defensive snaps and finished second on the team in tackles. The 22-year-old has 19 tackles (12 solo) and one sack through the first four games of the season.
