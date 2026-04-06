Lawrence has requested a trade and will not participate in the start of the Giants' voluntary offseason activities on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lawrence broke out with a career-high 9.0 sacks in 2024 despite logging just 12 regular-season appearances, but despite playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025 he finished with just a half-sack, by far the lowest mark of his career. He remains under contract with New York for two more years, but it appears the 28-year-old defensive lineman is prioritizing a fresh start elsewhere. Per Schefter and Dianna Russini of The Athletic, it appears the three-time Pro Bowler intends to hold out from mandatory offseason activities as well if he is not traded.