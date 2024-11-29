Lawrence (elbow) will not return to Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter, and after being evaluated in the locker room, he will not return to Thursday's game. Jordan Riley will be the Giants' primary nose tackle for the rest of the game due to Lawrence's injury.
